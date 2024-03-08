Left Menu

Now, pay using UPI to Nepalese merchants

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 14:20 IST
Now, pay using UPI to Nepalese merchants
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The NPCI on Friday announced that Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is now live in neighbouring Nepal.

UPI users can scan QR codes to make payments to Nepalese merchants, an official statement said.

This follows a tie-up between the National Payments Corporation of India International Payments (NIPL) and Nepal's largest payment network Fonepay Payment Service in September last year.

In its first phase, the partnership will enable Indian consumers to make instant, secure, and convenient UPI payments across various business stores in Nepal by using UPI-enabled apps, the statement said.

Merchants acquired by the participating members of Fonepay Network can accept UPI payments from Indian customers, it specified.

It called the integration a ''revolutionary shift'' in cross-border transactions between citizens of both countries.

''This initiative not only signifies our commitment to innovating the digital payments space but also reflects our dedication to creating new avenues for trade, strengthening the bond between the two nations,'' NIPL's chief executive Ritesh Shukla said.

''I am confident that this cross-border payment solution will significantly improve economic ties, commerce, and tourism between the two nations, eventually promoting economic prosperity and progress,'' Fonepay's chief executive Diwas Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024