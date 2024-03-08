Left Menu

LG StanbyME Speaker launched globally

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-03-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 16:27 IST
Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG Electronics has launched its latest portable speaker, the LG StanbyME Speaker (model XT7S), globally and is available for purchase from the LG.com website in Korea and the U.S. The speaker is slated to roll out in other major markets worldwide later.

The LG StanbyME Speaker works in harmony with an LG StanbyME lifestyle screen or as a standalone speaker that can be taken anywhere with ease. The remote control accompanying the StanbyME screen allows users to effortlessly toggle their speaker and screen on and off with a single press, while also seamlessly connecting them via Bluetooth.

LG StanbyME also features a dedicated widget that provides a one-stop control center and an overview of the speaker's status.

The LG StanbyME Speaker features WOW Orchestra - a feature that combines the speaker with the StanbyME screen's built-in audio system, creating a unified audio setup and delivering an outstanding sound experience.

Under the hood, the speaker boasts an α (Alpha) 7 Gen 6 AI processor that optimizes sound by content type, while the 20-millimeter dual tweeters on the StanbyME speaker deliver clear, highly detailed high-frequency stereo sound.

Furthermore, the LG StanbyME speaker comes with an IPX5 rating and up to 16 hours of playback, ensuring consistent audio performance everywhere you go.

