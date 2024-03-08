Left Menu

Some Like It Bot: Realistic digital Marilyn Monroe to make debut at tech conference

She said she found the sexy yet vulnerable character to be "a challenging role, but also rewarding." She also recommended other comedies, such as "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes". Digital Marilyn was built by Soul Machines, an AI firm that specializes in creating realistic digital people, in partnership with Authentic Brands Group.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 19:32 IST
Some Like It Bot: Realistic digital Marilyn Monroe to make debut at tech conference

Are you a fan of Marilyn Monroe and would like to talk to a very realistic digital version of her? That could now be possible.

More than 60 years after her death, Digital Marilyn - created with the help of artificial intelligence - will make her debut on Friday at the South by Southwest tech conference in Austin, Texas. Appearing via computer screen in a modest black turtleneck sweater and sporting her familiar blonde pixie hairstyle, the iconic actress's digital doppelganger will converse in her familiar breathy voice. She can express emotions, such as smiling in response to a compliment.

In a recent test, Digital Marilyn talked about her favorite movie role as Sugar in the 1959 comedy "Some Like It Hot", pausing and glancing down in a reflective manner before offering her responses. She said she found the sexy yet vulnerable character to be "a challenging role, but also rewarding." She also recommended other comedies, such as "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes".

Digital Marilyn was built by Soul Machines, an AI firm that specializes in creating realistic digital people, in partnership with Authentic Brands Group. The marketing firm owns a portfolio of brands, including the likeness rights to Monroe as well as other dead celebrities. "Every time I talk to Marilyn, it's a special feeling," said Greg Cross, CEO and co-founder of Soul Machines. "You feel like you have a good relationship with an icon."

Soul Machines will unveil Digital Marilyn at an event hosted by The Information, where attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the character. Cross said he hopes the demonstration will spark conversations about using the character as a brand ambassador.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024