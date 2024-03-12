Left Menu

2024 Indie Games Accelerator selects biggest Asia-Pacific cohort yet

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 13:07 IST
Image Credit : Pexels

The 2024 Indie Games Accelerator (IGA) - a 10-week accelerator program for high-potential indie game studios - has selected 25 indie game developers from Asia-Pacific, marking the largest Asia-Pacific cohort since the program's inception in 2018 and the largest batch of participants by region this year.

The program is designed to help indie game studios build and grow a successful games company by bringing the best of Google's programs, products, people and technology.

For the classes of 2024, the IGA will connect 60 small and indie game studios (including 35 studios from outside of Asia-Pacific) with Google products including AI and Cloud tools and a global network of mentors who have excelled in the gaming industry.

The 2024 Indie Games Accelerator cohort includes:

  • Algorocks (Indonesia)
  • Appspace Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)
  • Avian Hearts Studios Pvt. Ltd (India)
  • blackhammer (Korea)
  • CLOVER-FI Games (The Philippines)
  • Crimzen Red Studios (India)
  • Dreams Studio (Indonesia)
  • Dunali Games (India)
  • LiberalDust (Korea)
  • Gonggamore Contents Inc. (Korea)
  • Hexpion (Vietnam)
  • Kudos Games (Australia)
  • Lentera Nusantara (Indonesia)
  • Lunarite Studio (Korea)Niku Games Studio (India)
  • npckc (Japan)
  • ONDI (Vietnam)
  • Ondot Inc. (Korea)
  • Own Games (Indonesia)
  • Panthera Studio (Vietnam)
  • Playdew (Pakistan)
  • QueseraGames Co., Ltd. (Korea)
  • Studio Boxcat (Korea)
  • WASD Interactive (India)
  • Whoyaho Corp. (Korea)

This cohort represents eight countries across Asia-Pacific including Korea, Indonesia and India and several mobile game genres like puzzle, role-paying and educational games.

"Mobile gaming is set for a global resurgence in 2024, fueled by two things: the enthusiasm for gaming in Asia-Pacific and game studios’ increasing use of AI tools. Here in Asia-Pacific, mobile gaming has grown in popularity thanks to affordable smartphones, lightning-fast internet connectivity and a diverse range of games from Asia-headquartered gaming companies. With AI, developers can generate adaptive gameplay, realistic characters and dialogue to accelerate game development — meaning smaller teams can bring incredible gaming ideas to life faster than ever," Marcus Foon, Global Program Manager, Indie Games Accelerator, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

