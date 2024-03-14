UnitedHealth says its unit Change Healthcare's pharmacy network back online
Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 03:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 03:52 IST
UnitedHealth Group said on Wednesday that its unit Change Healthcare's pharmacy network was back online, weeks after a cyberattack.
As of March 13, all major pharmacy and payment systems are up and more than 99% of pre-incident claim volume is flowing, the company said. UnitedHealth, however, added that its teams are working on some pharmacies that are still offline.
Change Healthcare processes about 50% of medical claims in the U.S. for around 900,000 physicians, 33,000 pharmacies, 5,500 hospitals and 600 laboratories.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UnitedHealth Group
- Change Healthcare's
- Change Healthcare
- U.S.
Advertisement