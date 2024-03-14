Russia's Putin says nuclear-powered unit in space is a priority
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-03-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 20:00 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that setting up a nuclear-powered unit in space is a priority.
Yuri Borisov, head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, said last week that Russia and China were considering putting a nuclear power plant on the moon from 2033-35.
