BNP Paribas considers buying Fosun's Ageas stake, Bloomberg News reports
Euro zone's largest bank BNP Paribas is considering a potential acquisition of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International's stake in Belgian insurer Ageas, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Fosun International holds a 7.19% stake in Ageas, according to LSEG data. The France-headquartered lender's discussions on a possible purchase of Fosun's holding in Ageas might not lead to a transaction, the report said.
BNP Paribas and Ageas declined to comment on the Bloomberg report, while Fosun did not respond to a Reuters email out of business hours. Separately, British home and motor insurer Direct Line on Wednesday rejected a revised 3.17 billion pound ($4.04 billion) takeover bid from rival Ageas, reiterating that it "significantly undervalued" the company.
($1 = 0.7844 pounds)
