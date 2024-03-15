McDonald's halts operations at many Japan stores, has disruptions in Australia, Hong Kong

Left Menu

(Adds that company has halted operations in Japan, details on Australia outage) TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - McDonald's Japan on Friday said it had halted operations at many stores nationwide due to a system disruption, with media reporting technical issues were also reported in Australia and Hong Kong.

(Adds that company has halted operations in Japan, details on Australia outage) TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) -

McDonald's Japan on Friday said it had halted operations at many stores nationwide due to a system disruption, with media reporting technical issues were also reported in Australia and Hong Kong. A McDonald's Australia spokesperson told the Guardian newspaper that it was aware of a technology outage currently affecting its restaurants in the country and was working to resolve it.

The New York Times said that McDonald’s Hong Kong was also experiencing a “computer system failure”, stating that the mobile ordering and self-ordering kiosks were not functioning. Many McDonald's shops in Japan stopped taking in-person and mobile customer orders because of a system disruption, the spokesperson at McDonald's Holdings Company Japan said, adding that the company was working to restore operations soon.

The chain has nearly 3,000 shops across Japan, it says on its website. McDonald's Corp did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment.

