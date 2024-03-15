Soccer-Champions League quarter-final draw

The following is the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals, held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon on Friday: QUARTER-FINALS

Quarter final 1: Arsenal v Bayern Munich Quarter final 2: Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

Quarter final 3: Real Madrid v Manchester City Quarter final 4: Paris St Germain v Barcelona

SEMI-FINALS Semi-final 1: Winner of Q/F 2 v Winner of Q/F 4

Semi-final 1: Winner of Q/F 1 v Winner of Q/F 3 * Teams mentioned first will play the first leg at home

SCHEDULE Quarter-final first legs: April 9-10

Quarter-final second legs: April 16-17 Semi-final first legs: April 30-May 1

Semi-final second legs: May 7-8 FINAL

Wembley Stadium: June 1

