Soccer-Champions League quarter-final draw
- Country:
- Switzerland
The following is the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals, held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon on Friday: QUARTER-FINALS
Quarter final 1: Arsenal v Bayern Munich Quarter final 2: Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund
Quarter final 3: Real Madrid v Manchester City Quarter final 4: Paris St Germain v Barcelona
SEMI-FINALS Semi-final 1: Winner of Q/F 2 v Winner of Q/F 4
Semi-final 1: Winner of Q/F 1 v Winner of Q/F 3 * Teams mentioned first will play the first leg at home
SCHEDULE Quarter-final first legs: April 9-10
Quarter-final second legs: April 16-17 Semi-final first legs: April 30-May 1
Semi-final second legs: May 7-8 FINAL
Wembley Stadium: June 1
