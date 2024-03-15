Left Menu

Some McDonald's outlets back online after tech outage in several countries

Some McDonald's stores were back online after a technology outage on Friday disrupted operations for a few hours at many of the restaurant chain's outlets worldwide. The fast food giant ruled out the possibility of a cybersecurity incident and said the tech issue was being resolved, after its restaurants in countries including Japan, UK, Canada and Australia faced outages earlier in the day.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 18:45 IST
The fast food giant ruled out the possibility of a cybersecurity incident and said the tech issue was being resolved, after its restaurants in countries including Japan, UK, Canada and Australia faced outages earlier in the day. McDonald's declined to comment on the number of stores impacted.

Many of its stores in Japan had stopped taking in-person and mobile customer orders because of the system disruption. A spokesperson at McDonald's Holdings Company Japan said recovery work was in progress and operations were resuming at some stores. The company's outlets in the UK and Ireland were fully back online after the outage, it said, while McDonald's Australia said most of its restaurants had reopened.

The restaurant chain has about 40,000 outlets worldwide, with more than 14,000 stores in the United States. The outage seemed to be have affected customers in Hong Kong and New Zealand as well, with people taking to social media to complain about disruptions at stores.

Earlier this month, Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram also faced technical issues that disrupted global services for hundreds of thousands of users for more than two hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

