Ambrey says vessel was reportedly targeted northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-03-2024 02:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 02:00 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Friday that a vessel was reportedly targeted approximately 80 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah where the Iran-aligned Houthis continue to attack shipping lanes in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.
The crew was reported safe, Ambrey added in an advisory note.
