Google introduces banner alerts for Drive item capacity limits in shared drives

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-03-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 10:40 IST
Representative Image. Credit: ANI

Google has introduced banner alerts to increase visibility when shared drives are nearing their Google Drive item capacity limit of 400,000 items.

These banners, which identify current shared drive capacity, will be visible when less than 20% capacity is left and will appear only for users with edit access to add content to the specific shared drive.

Banner alerts for Google Drive item capacity limits in shared drives are rolling out to Rapid Release domains. For Scheduled Release domains, the launch is planned for April 3, 2024. The feature will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Essentials Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits.

Meanwhile, Google is adding a number input next to all slider controls used for image and shape adjustments in Google Docs, Slides and Drawings. The update will make it easier for you to make adjustments more precisely.

This update is currently rolling out to Rapid Release domains and will expand to Scheduled Release domains starting April 2, 2024. The feature will be available to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

In a parallel development, Google has announced the availability of Google Meet-certified Logitech Rally Bar Huddle room kits, designed to optimize video conferencing in small spaces suitable for 3 to 5 people. The device can be used as a meeting room appliance, in USB mode connected to a meeting room PC, or connected via laptop. The kits are available now to all Google Workspace customers with Google Meet hardware devices.

