Ghana says repairs on subsea cables could take five weeks

Repairs on damaged subsea cables that are causing internet outages across West and Central Africa are expected to take at least five weeks before completion and full service restoration, Ghana's communications regulator said on Saturday. MainOne said on Friday a preliminary analysis suggested some form of seismic activity on the seabed had resulted in a break to its cable.

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 17-03-2024 03:20 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 03:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Repairs on damaged subsea cables that are causing internet outages across West and Central Africa are expected to take at least five weeks before completion and full service restoration, Ghana's communications regulator said on Saturday. The break in the cables has led to widespread disruption of internet and telecommunications-linked businesses, including banks, mobile phone operations, money transfer agencies and stock exchange markets.

Ghana's National Communications Authority said it held a meeting with the four subsea cable landing service providers - Africa Coast to Europe (ACE), MainOne, owned by data center operator Equinix, South Atlantic 3 (SAT-3) and the West Africa Cable System (WACS) - and mobile network operators. It said the service providers had located the approximate location of the damage and had made preparations to dispatch repair vessels.

"The cable landing service providers have indicated an estimated time frame of a minimum of five weeks for full service restoration from the time the vessels are dispatched to the various locations," the regulator said. MainOne said on Friday a preliminary analysis suggested some form of seismic activity on the seabed had resulted in a break to its cable.

