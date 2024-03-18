Blinken says authoritarian regimes using tech to undermine democracy
U.S. Secretary of Sate Antony Blinken said on Monday technology should be employed to sustain democratic norms in the face of efforts by authoritarian and repressive regimes to deploy technology to undermine democracy and human rights.
Blinken made the comments at the opening of the Summit for Democracy in South Korea.
