OnePlus Nord 2T gets March 2024 Android security patch

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 14.0.0.501 for the OnePlus Nord 2T, which bumps up the device's Android security patch level to March 2024. In addition to bringing the latest security patch, this update brings communication improvements and also fixes an issue causing some apps to crash.

Here's the full update changelog:

System

Improves system stability and performance.

Fixes an issue that might cause some apps to crash.

Integrates the March 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication

Improves the stability of mobile network connections.

The update will reach a limited number of users today while a broader rollout will start in a few days. To check for the update manually, go to phone Settings > System >System Updates.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Specifications

The device boasts a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, providing users with an immersive viewing experience. At the heart of the OnePlus Nord 2T is the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for all your apps, games, and media.

Battery life won't be a concern, thanks to the device's 4500mAh battery. Moreover, it supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, meaning you can get a day's power in just a short charging session.

For photography, the OnePlus Nord 2T has impressive camera capabilities, with the rear setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Complementing this primary sensor are an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for dynamic landscape shots, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait photography with natural-looking bokeh effects. Selfie lovers and video chatters haven't been forgotten, with a 32MP front-facing camera that promises crystal-clear images and video.

The device even includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick and secure authentication.