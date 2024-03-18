BRIEF-Apple Is In Talks To Let Google's Gemini Power iPhone Generative AI Features- Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 11:03 IST
March 18 (Reuters) -
* APPLE ALSO RECENTLY HELD DISCUSSIONS WITH OPENAI AND HAS CONSIDERED USING ITS AI MODEL - BLOOMBERG NEWS
* APPLE IS IN TALKS TO LET GOOGLE’S GEMINI POWER IPHONE GENERATIVE AI FEATURES- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text : [https://bit.ly/3IGGowD] Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source
- GEMINI POWER IPHONE GENERATIVE
- APPLE
Advertisement