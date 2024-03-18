BRIEF-Apple Is In Talks To Let Google's Gemini Power iPhone Generative AI Features- Bloomberg News

March 18 (Reuters) -

* APPLE ALSO RECENTLY HELD DISCUSSIONS WITH OPENAI AND HAS CONSIDERED USING ITS AI MODEL - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* APPLE IS IN TALKS TO LET GOOGLE’S GEMINI POWER IPHONE GENERATIVE AI FEATURES- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text : [https://bit.ly/3IGGowD] Further company coverage:

