SATS opens largest international food solutions facility in Bengaluru

SATS Food Solutions India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SATS Ltd (SATS), has opened its largest international food solutions facility in Bengaluru.

The new facility will complement its existing large-scale food facilities in Singapore, China, Japan and Thailand.

SATS Food Solutions India (SFSI) facility, funded with an investment of SGD 61 million (around Rs 377 crore), is a frozen food manufacturing facility.

In addition to products, the food solutions facility will also offer packaging capabilities as part of the SATS' global network of experience and innovation centres.

