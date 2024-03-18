Appointment schedules to replace appointment slots in Google Calendar

The appointment slots feature in Google Calendar will soon be replaced by appointment schedules, a feature-rich appointment booking system that offers a smoother booking experience with advanced features. This move, effective July 18, 2024, aims to create a cohesive user experience in Calendar.

While the two tools offer similar functionality, appointment schedules bring a host of improvements over the current appointment slots feature, offering a smoother booking experience and more powerful features.

Google encourages users to start transitioning towards appointment schedules before the discontinuation date. All existing appointment slots will remain operational until July 18, 2024, but Google advises opting for appointment schedules for any new arrangements henceforth.

"In the last several years, appointment schedules have become the more advanced tool, offering a smoother booking experience and more powerful features. To create a cohesive user experience in Calendar, as of July 18, 2024, the appointment slots feature will be replaced by appointment schedules," Google wrote in a blog post.

Additionally, Google Workspace Business Starter customers can now access appointment scheduling. With this update, each user can create one booking page.

The ability to create multiple schedules and use additional premium features are available to Google Workspace Individual, Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Nonprofits and Google One Premium customers.

Appointment schedules in Google Calendar are available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Nonprofits, Google Workspace Individual customers and Google One Premium users.