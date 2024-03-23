Left Menu

DPIIT, industry discuss ways to increase women workforce in logistics sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 20:56 IST
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) held a stakeholders meeting with industry and skill training centres on ways to increase women workforce in the logistics sector.

The DPIIT said that the aim of the meeting was to catalyze the participation of women in the logistics sector, a critical component of the nation's Viksit Bharat Vision 2047.

The consultation brought together over 50 professionals from a diverse group which included industry associations, MSMEs, large enterprises, skill training institutes, academia, bilateral and multilateral institutes to discuss and strategize the way forward for gender inclusivity in logistics.

Topics ranged from infrastructural barriers to the need for policy reforms that prioritise women's safety, training, and professional growth figured in the deliberations that took place here in March 22.

Going forward, it said a study will be done to get feedback from all the relevant stakeholders to prepare a roadmap for creating an enabling environment for increasing women workforce participation in the logistics sector.

