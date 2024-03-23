National Conference launches party website

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Saturday launched the party's website to build deeper connections with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The website, www.jknc.co.in, was launched at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha here, a party spokesperson said.

Appreciating the collective efforts of the social media and media functionaries of the party on the website launch, Abdullah said the digital hub of the party besides adding on to the party's online presence is also dedicated to building deeper connections with our people.

He lauded the efforts of the functionaries asking them to utilise the platform to highlight the party's legacy, vision and mission through publicly accessible, interlinked web pages that share a single domain name.

On the occasion, the party leadership commend the efforts of its Kashmiri Pandit leader Umesh Talashi for designing and creating the website.

