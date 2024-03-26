No winner for $800 mln Powerball lottery, $1.1 bln Mega Millions ahead

A Powerball drawing for $800 million, one of the largest jackpots in the history of that U.S. lottery game, found no winners on Monday night, ahead of an even larger prize up for grabs in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday.

The Multi-State Lottery Association said no one bought the ticket bearing the six winning numbers from Monday night's latest Powerball drawing: 19-7-68-53-11-23. The next drawing for the lottery will take place on Wednesday, with the estimated jackpot now rising to $865 million. Should a winner choose to accept it in a single lump sum, the prize carries a cash value of about $416 million, lottery officials said.

Monday's drawing was the 36th since the last Powerball winner hit the jackpot on New Year's Day 2024. Anyone still feeling lucky will have a chance on Tuesday to take a $1.1 billion jackpot in the multistate Mega Millions.

The Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. EDT on Tuesday (0300 GMT on Wednesday). Its jackpot was last won on Dec. 8. Tickets for both lotteries are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Even at $1.9 billion combined, the two purses at stake on Monday and Tuesday were still below the largest single lottery prize total in U.S. history. That came in November 2022 when a lone ticket holder in California won a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. In both lotteries, winner or winners must match the correct six numbers on a $2 ticket.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are listed as one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning the Mega Millions are listed as one in 302.6 million.

