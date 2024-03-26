PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur, on 16th March 2024, with a participation of over 100 people in 45 electric cars. The rally was flagged off by Mr. Vineet Jain, Regional Manager, JK Tyre & Industries Limited, and Mr. Subhasish Mazumdar, Head of Motor Distribution, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, at 7:00 am. The participants drove electric cars of various brands, like Mahindra, Tata, Volvo, Hyundai, MG and BYD. This was the country's first interstate EV car rally from Delhi to Jaipur.

The EV Car Rally 2.0, organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, united EV enthusiasts, the Indian Air Force team, industry pioneers, and related stakeholders to highlight the potential of electric vehicles (EVs) in shaping the future of transportation. All participants embarked on a captivating journey from Delhi to Jaipur, supporting clean green energy and emission-free mobility.

The EV rally not only celebrated the strides made in EV technology but also emphasized the role of environment-friendly zero-emission electric vehicles in reducing the carbon footprint and fighting global warming. That said, PHDCCI aims to collaborate with the relevant ministries to advocate for policies conducive to widespread EV adoption. The EV Car Rally 2.0, recognised as the first interstate electric car rally in the nation, acted as a catalyst, igniting dialogue and accelerating the endeavour towards a more environmentally sustainable future.

The entire 300 km Time Speed Distance (TSD) rally, under the aegis of The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), from Delhi to Jaipur, included off-roading and diversions on the highway, giving participants the thrilling experience of following the tulip maps designed by the specialised team. All electric cars were able to adequately fulfil the range, with sufficient charging stations able to supply power to the participating cars, a testament to how India is at the forefront to embark on this new-age sustainable transportation system, venturing into the league of first world nations.

The awe-inspiring culmination of the EV Rally was a grand finale prize distribution ceremony, graced by Ms. Alpana Singh, Senior President and Head, Bancassurance; Agriculture; Government Business and Training, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, at Hotel Novotel in Jaipur. Mr. Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Evera Cabs, and Mr. Vikram Jeet Bhayana, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, were not only an inspiration on stage but actively took part in the rally, providing support to all other participants. All participants were recognized for their participation and winners at various categories were honoured for their outstanding performance.

The event was sponsored by Title Sponsor: JK Tyre & Industries Limited that played an instrumental role in increasing the awareness of the electric vehicles in motor sports, Co-Powered by Mahindra XUV 400, Associate Sponsor, GLIDA, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, MMG Group, Evera Cabs, Novotel Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre, Metro Hospitals, Radico Khaitan, Blossom Kochhar Sports Grail, Event Grail and was supported by PHDCCI annual sponsors: DLF Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power, KLJ Group, Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Marble City, MMG Group, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Uflex Ltd, Vestige, Eazy ERP Technologies, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Sagar Group of Industries, Superior Industries Limited, Samsung India Electronics, Oswal Greentech, Apeejay Stya Group, Blossom Kochhar Beauty Products Pvt Ltd, DCM Shriram, R E Rogers, Trident Group, Ajit Industries Pvt Ltd, Bhagwati Plastic and Pipes Industries, Central Coalfields Ltd, DD Pharmaceutical Ltd., Hindware Sanitary, Jindal Steel, Modern Automobiles, P S BEDI & Co.

PHDCCI takes this opportunity, to thank all entities involved in making the event an absolute success.

About PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, established in 1905, is a proactive National Apex Chamber working at the grass-root level and with strong national and international linkages. The Chamber acts as a catalyst in the promotion of industry, trade and entrepreneurship. PHD Chamber, through its research-based policy advocacy role, positively impacts the economic growth and development of the nation. PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is one of the Premier Chambers in India to have been accredited with 'Diamond Grade' by NABET(QCI), at national and international level. PHDCCI has its international office at Bahrain for 6 GCC countries, with 1,30,000 companies as its members base, with a total focus on the development of small and medium businesses. PHDCCI has co-opted National and International Industry Associations and Organisations through over 100 MoUs signed between the parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)