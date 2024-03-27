New Google Maps updates help you discover and customize lists

Google is rolling out new updates to Google Maps to make it easier to find inspiration and share travel recommendations to make the most of a trip.

To begin with, this update will make it easy to discover helpful lists from top sites and the Google Maps community, starting in select cities in the U.S. and Canada. For instance, if you’re planning a trip to New York or Los Angeles, simply search for the city in Maps and swipe up to see curated lists of recommendations from people who know the city well. You can also save the list to your map or share it with friends.

Starting this week, Google Maps will also show you restaurant lists based on places people are interested in or loving on Maps right now. You will see three lists in more than 40 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Trending list to help you discover the latest hot spots. This list is updated weekly with places that have recently seen a spike in popularity on Maps.

Top list will show you an area's tried and true, longstanding favorites.

Gems list is home to great restaurants that still fly under the radar.

In the coming months, Google plans to highlight some of the best lists from the Maps community.

Next up, using the new customization tools, you can now create and share the ultimate list of the places you want to go and the places you've been. To create a list tap the “New list” button in the Saved tab. This feature helps organise future trips and enhances the ability to reminisce about past adventures. You can even reorder the places in their lists and link to personal content, like reviews or photos.

Further, you can also link to content from your social channels to show why it deserves to be on your list. These updates will roll out globally on Android and iOS later this month.

Lastly, you can look forward to a cleaner home screen, fewer tabs for a more streamlined experience, and new pin colors designed to make navigating the map even easier.