Kremlin sees strategic security, including in space, as potential area for dialogue with US

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-04-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 15:32 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: President of Russia
The main potential area for dialogue between the U.S. and Russia is on issues related to strategic security, including space-based weapon systems, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The U.S. administration has announced that Washington plans to put a resolution to the U.N. Security Council next week to ban the deployment of nuclear weapons in space.

