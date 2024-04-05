Kremlin sees strategic security, including in space, as potential area for dialogue with US

The main potential area for dialogue between the U.S. and Russia is on issues related to strategic security, including space-based weapon systems, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The U.S. administration has announced that Washington plans to put a resolution to the U.N. Security Council next week to ban the deployment of nuclear weapons in space.

(Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

