Kremlin sees strategic security, including in space, as potential area for dialogue with US
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-04-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 15:32 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The main potential area for dialogue between the U.S. and Russia is on issues related to strategic security, including space-based weapon systems, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
The U.S. administration has announced that Washington plans to put a resolution to the U.N. Security Council next week to ban the deployment of nuclear weapons in space.
(Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Dmitry Peskov
- Maxim Rodionov
- Russia
- Mark Trevelyan
- Washington
- U.S.
Advertisement