Unveiling the Largest Apple Premium Partner Store by Unicorn in Wakad, Pune

Pune, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Unicorn, the leading Apple Premium Reseller in India, is opening its first Apple Premium Partner APP Store in Wakad, Pune, at The Mall Of Millennium.

Unveiling the Largest Apple Premium Partner Store by Unicorn in Wakad, Pune
Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Unicorn, the leading Apple Premium Reseller in India, is opening its first Apple Premium Partner (APP) Store in Wakad, Pune, at The Mall Of Millennium. This marks a significant milestone for Unicorn, showcasing its commitment to offering an unparalleled Apple retail experience.

Spanning over 2,000 sq ft, the new store in Wakad is designed to deliver an unmatched shopping experience, setting a new standard for Apple enthusiasts. Customers can explore and test the latest Apple products including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches, along with a wide range of accessories from Apple and other manufacturers.

To celebrate the launch, Unicorn is offering exciting discounts across all Apple products: - Up to 13% off on any iPhone - Up to 22% off on any MacBook - Up to 14% off on any iPad - Up to 5% off on any Apple Watch Moreover, customers can enjoy a cashback of up to Rs.10,000 with ICICI and SBI Bank cards, free accessories worth Rs.4999/- on purchasing an accessories bundle, and a trade-in bonus of up to Rs.10,000 for old devices.

Unicorn's APP Store is more than just a retail outlet; it's a destination where customers can receive expert advice from a team of passionate and knowledgeable salespersons, ensuring a shopping experience that is tailored to individual needs and preferences.

As India's largest Apple Premium Reseller with 65 stores and 33 service centers across 6 cities, Unicorn is committed to delivering authentic service and expert care for all Apple devices under one roof.

Experience the best of Apple technology and take advantage of exclusive retail offers at Unicorn's Apple Premium Partner Store, now open in Wakad, Pune.

Location: UG-4, Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, S No. 132, 23, Pune - Bangalore Highway, Shankar Kalat Nagar, Wakad, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra 411057 To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: The largest APP store by Unicorn in Wakad

