New Find My Device experience rolling out to Android devices

Google has started rolling out the all-new Find My Device to Android devices globally, beginning in the U.S. and Canada. It works with devices running Android 9 and above version. Headphones from JBL, Sony and others will join the Find My Device network soon, the tech giant said.

Using Find My Device, you can find your compatible Android phone and tablet, even when the devices are offline. You can either ring them or track their location on a map through the app. Additionally, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro owners can find their devices if they're powered off or the battery is dead.

Starting next month, users will be able to track everyday items such as keys, wallets, or luggage through Bluetooth tracker tags from Chipolo and Pebblebee. These tags are specifically designed for compatibility with the Find My Device network and will be compatible with unknown tracker alerts across Android and iOS. Google has announced the future addition of tags from other brands like eufy, Jio, Motorola, and more.

Further, a "Find nearby" button will help you track down a lost item when it is nearby but still elusive, providing a precise tool to pinpoint the exact location. This functionality will be extended to the forthcoming Bluetooth tags when they launch in May.

The new app also integrates with home Nest devices, displaying the lost item’s proximity to these devices. This feature serves as an invaluable tool for locating items misplaced within the home.

If you share your accessories with friends and family, you can keep an eye on them in the Find My Device app. Whether it’s a house key shared with a roommate or a piece of luggage with a travel companion, this feature simplifies keeping track of shared items.