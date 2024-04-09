Left Menu

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

About 5.25 million shares in Samsung Electronics were priced in a block sale worth about 441 billion won ($326 million), according to two sources with knowledge of the matter on Tuesday. Local media said the shares were sold by Lee Boo-jin, a sister of Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 06:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 06:50 IST
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

About 5.25 million shares in Samsung Electronics were priced in a block sale worth about 441 billion won ($326 million), according to two sources with knowledge of the matter on Tuesday. The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak about the matter.

The shares were priced at 84,100 won per share, or at a discount of 0.47% from Samsung shares' Monday closing price of 84,500 won, the sources added. Local media said the shares were sold by Lee Boo-jin, a sister of Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee, citing unnamed investment banking sources.

The block deal follows an earlier one in January, when Lee Boo-jin, her mother and sister sold a 0.5% stake in Samsung Electronics for 2.17 trillion won ($1.6 billion) to raise funds to pay in instalments the billions of dollars in inheritance tax after Samsung patriarch Lee Kun-hee died in 2020. Samsung Electronics declined to comment.

Such block trades in South Korea have reached $4.2 billion year-to-date on Monday, outpacing their volume in the same period during the past five years according to Dealogic data. ($1 = 1,353.8400 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024