Blackstone nears take-private deal for L'Occitane, Bloomberg News reports

Blackstone Inc is nearing a take-private deal for Hong Kong-listed skincare company L'Occitane International SA, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The French cosmetics company earlier in the day halted trading in its Hong Kong shares ahead of an announcement that may potentially spell out details on any takeover plans.

