Blackstone nears take-private deal for L'Occitane, Bloomberg News reports
Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 07:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 07:43 IST
Blackstone Inc is nearing a take-private deal for Hong Kong-listed skincare company L'Occitane International SA, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The French cosmetics company earlier in the day halted trading in its Hong Kong shares ahead of an announcement that may potentially spell out details on any takeover plans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French firm Starburst Accelerator SARL collaborates with IIT Madras to establish 100 mn euros start-up hub
French Finance Minister: to reduce deficit by cutting state spending
France's Macron looks to regulate illegal gold mining in French Guiana
Manatee cow finds new home, pressure to breed, in French zoo
BRIEF-General Motors Is Working To Reroute Vehicle Shipments After Baltimore Bridge Collapse Expects Minimal Impact - Bloomberg News