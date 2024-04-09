Paradip Port Embraces Cutting-Edge Automation Solutions from ID Tech, Ushering in Port 4.0 Era

Paradip Port, a pivotal maritime hub, is embracing the future of port operations with ID Tech, a leader in advanced automation. In a transformative collaboration, Paradip Port is leveraging ID Tech's cutting-edge solutions to usher in the era of Port 4.0 innovation. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the port's journey towards modernization and efficiency.

Paradip Port Authority (PPA) recognizes the need for seamless management of men, material, and vehicles round-the-clock. To meet this demand, PPA has embarked on a mission to modernize gate management systems and optimize cargo movement using latest technologies. Leveraging ID Tech's solutions, PPA aims to establish intelligent traffic management across the port, significantly elevating operational performance.

ID Tech has simplified and modernized the tracking of inward and outward cargo movement by rail/road and movement of people at Paradip Port through the implementation, operation, and management of RFID -based Access Control System along with cloud-based Harbour Entry Permit application software. This innovative solution ensures real-time monitoring and recording of cargo movements, and the system also facilitates 24x7x365 movement of men, material, and vehicles while ensuring stringent security measures are in place enabling efficient management and optimization of port activities.

The solution includes Harbour Entry Permit Application Software hosted on main and local servers, facilitating the issuance of RFID-based permits at various port gates. Enhanced security is ensured through RFID readers installed at each gate for identification and recording of each vehicle/individual entering the premises. Furthermore, modernization of weighbridges is achieved with boom barriers and vehicle positioning systems installed at each weighbridge to facilitate seamless and rapid movement of vehicles through the unmanned facility.

As Paradip Port embraces the future of port operations, this collaboration with ID Tech Solutions underscores a commitment to innovation and excellence. Together, they are paving the way for a more efficient, productive, and technologically advanced maritime hub.

Mr. Saurav Khemani, Managing Director of ID Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, ''Our partnership with Paradip Port marks a significant step towards advancing port operations. By leveraging our innovative automation solutions, we are simplifying processes and driving efficiency, thereby contributing to the realization of Port 4.0 objectives.'' About ID Tech: ID Tech is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions that enable businesses to achieve greater efficiency, productivity, and profitability. With a focus on innovation and quality, ID Tech provides customized solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers. For more information on the innovative uses of RFID technology, please visit our website at https://www.idsolutionsindia.com/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381254/Paradip_Port.jpg

