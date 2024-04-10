Left Menu

FROM THE FIELD: 'Hope' on the horizon as UN Peacekeepers push deep into Mali

UN News | Updated: 10-04-2024 03:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 03:23 IST
FROM THE FIELD: 'Hope' on the horizon as UN Peacekeepers push deep into Mali
UN peacekeepers in Mali have given what villagers in a remote part of the West African country have called a "real glimmer of hope." ![UN peacekeepers from Senegal provide medical services to villagers in a remote part of central Mali. \(December 2018\)](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/assets/2019/01/08-01-2019-MINUSMA3.jpg/image560x340cropped.jpg) Senegalese troops from the UN mission, MINUSMA, patrolled southeast of Mali's central Mopti region to create what the force commander called a "protective presence" and to provide medical consultations. MINUSMA's civilian peacekeepers offered guidance on human rights and other issues. Mali has been suffering from instability and insecurity after extremists took over the north of the country in 2012. Some 3.2 million people require humanitarian assistance. Read more about the villagers MINUSMA peacekeepers met on patrol. And for more photos of MINUSMA's work in the field see here.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
4
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024