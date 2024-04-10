Lupin launches generic version of Oracea capsules in US

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 10:59 IST
Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched the generic version of Oracea capsules in the US market.

The company said it has launched the medication, indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) of rosacea, following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). As per the IQVIA MAT data, Doxycycline capsules (Oracea) had estimated annual sales of USD 128 million in the US.

Shares of the company were trading 0.77 per cent up at Rs 1,617.35 apiece on the BSE.

