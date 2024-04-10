Left Menu

Athletics-Gold medallists to earn $50,000 at Paris Olympics

Updated: 10-04-2024 14:18 IST
Athletics has become the first sport to offer prize money to Olympic champions, with the sport's governing body announcing on Wednesday that the 48 gold medallists in Paris this year will earn $50,000, with relay teams sharing the pot.

Silver and bronze medallists will also earn prize money, but only from the 2028 Los Angeles Games.



