Left Menu

Russian court rejects Google's appeal against $50-mln fine over Ukraine content

A Russian court said it had rejected an appeal by Alphabet's Google against a 4.6 billion rouble ($49.4 million) fine, imposed for failing to delete what Russia considers to be fake information about the war in Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 15:03 IST
Russian court rejects Google's appeal against $50-mln fine over Ukraine content

A Russian court said it had rejected an appeal by Alphabet's Google against a 4.6 billion rouble ($49.4 million) fine, imposed for failing to delete what Russia considers to be fake information about the war in Ukraine. Google had no immediate comment.

Russia has been at loggerheads with foreign technology companies over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. "The Moscow City Court left the Tagansky District Court's decision ... unchanged, and the claimant's appeal without satisfaction," the Moscow courts' press service said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Russian news agencies have previously reported that the fine was also imposed for Google's failure to remove extremist content and the distribution of what Russia calls LGBT propaganda. Alphabet's YouTube has been a particular target of the Russian state's ire but, unlike Twitter and Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, it has not been blocked.

The fine, announced in late December, was calculated as a share of Google's annual turnover in Russia. The company was handed similar turnover-based penalties of 7.2 billion roubles in late 2021 and 21.1 billion roubles in August 2022. In both cases its appeals were rejected. ($1 = 93.2200 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024