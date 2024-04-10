Tech Mahindra, Microsoft collaborate to launch user-friendly unified workbench

IT services and consultation company Tech Mahindra on Wednesday said it has partnered with Microsoft to create a user-friendly unified workbench on Microsoft Fabric, an analytics platform for businesses and data professionals.

The workbench system will help organisations accelerate the adoption of Microsoft Fabric and enable them to create complex data workflows with a simple to use interface, said Tech Mahindra in a statement.

This collaboration will combine the best of Tech Mahindra's Intellectual Properties with Microsoft Fabric capabilities, to help customers fast-track their data-to-insight journey and improve business agility, according to the statement. ''The workbench will help organisations accelerate the adoption of Microsoft Fabric and enable them to create complex data workflows with a simple to use interface. This workbench uses Microsoft Fabric, an all-in-one analytics solution for enterprises including data movement, data science, real-time analytics, and business intelligence,'' the company said.

