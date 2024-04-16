Revolutionizing Summer Comfort: Nex, the High-Performance Brand Backed by Bajaj Electricals

Nex, a high-performance premium appliances brand, has launched high-end models of ceiling fans under their flagship Dryft and Glyde series, to help consumers enjoy 20% higher air thrust this summer. These models boast avant-garde features like PeakTorq™ Motor, Airfluence™ blade with bio-inspired SharqFin™ low-noise design. Together these enable Nex fans to perform better and deliver 20% higher air thrust. Nex has launched its flagship IoT Model which comes with efficient BLDC motor, Smart Connect - NexLife App, remote operation, easy connection with Google/Alexa, and more. The fans are being launched through the brand's first nationwide digital campaign aimed at showcasing its key brand proposition. The Dryft series starts at INR 6,300/- while Glyde series retails at INR 3,500/- and consumers can purchase it in retail outlets and online.

This campaign aims to showcase Nex's core values and unique offerings to consumers, marking a significant milestone in the brand's journey towards mainstream recognition. Watch the DVC here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZfjLBzaCCI.

Driven by extensive consumer research, Nex has developed Aeirology™, a groundbreaking technology platform that optimises the interaction between a fan's blade and motor components. This synergistic approach ensures an impactful Air Experience for superior efficiency and reduced noise.

Commenting on the launch, Ravindra Singh Negi, COO - Consumer Products, said, ''We firmly believe that Nex's Aeirology™ technology and Fluidic Design Language represent the future of home comfort, and we are enthusiastic about bringing this innovation to audiences across the nation; and it is this superior technology and design that distinguish Nex in the Indian ceiling fans market. Through this digital campaign, we aspire to forge deeper connections with discerning consumers, who are tech-savvy and are looking for a transformative fan experience.'' Nex is the latest brand from the house of Bajaj Electricals, that is poised to redefine the standards of home comfort with its innovative lineup of high-performance ceiling fans. Following a successful pilot launch and multi-city entry, the brand has garnered widespread acclaim from consumers, retailers, and industry insiders, signaling its emergence as a formidable player in the household appliances market.

About Nex: Nex is a premium consumer appliances brand that offers high-performance products backed by superior technology, experience and design. Launched by Bajaj Electricals Limited, every aspect about Nex aims to be distinctive and delivers a differentiated experience to consumers. The brand currently offers a range of premium ceiling fans powered by Aeirology™ that delivers 20% higher air thrust. The brand has an extensive service setup with a team of 'NEXperts' who cover more than 18,000 pin codes across India, making it the largest service network in the industry.

To know more about the brand philosophy, product innovation and complete range, please visit: https://nexlife.in/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386891/Nex_Campaign.jpg

