Left Menu

FTSE 100 hits record high in early trade

Other retailers such as J Sainsbury and Tesco rose more than 1% each, while Ocado added 4.0% after data showed UK grocery price inflation fell for the 14th month in a row in April, partly driven by an increase in supermarkets' promotional activity. JD Sports Fashion gained 2.0% after the sportswear retailer proposed to buy U.S. athletic-fashion retailer Hibbett Inc for about $1.08 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 12:53 IST
FTSE 100 hits record high in early trade
Image Credit: Flickr

UK's blue-chip share index climbed to a record high on Tuesday, helped by a weaker pound and positive corporate updates, while investors focussed on earnings from U.S. tech giants this week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.6% to 8,070.55 points, surpassing its previous peak of 8,047.06 points hit in February 2023. Surging commodity prices, a falling pound as well as gains in defence stocks have powered the FTSE 100 higher this year as investors took advantage of cheaper valuations in British equities.

Associated British Foods jumped 7.7% to the top of the FTSE 100 on Tuesday after the Primark owner forecast "significant growth" in full-year profit as it reported a 39% jump in the first half. Other retailers such as J Sainsbury and Tesco rose more than 1% each, while Ocado added 4.0% after data showed UK grocery price inflation fell for the 14th month in a row in April, partly driven by an increase in supermarkets' promotional activity.

JD Sports Fashion gained 2.0% after the sportswear retailer proposed to buy U.S. athletic-fashion retailer Hibbett Inc for about $1.08 billion. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 0.3%, hovering near the 20,000 mark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024