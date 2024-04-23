Australia's spy boss seeks more co-operation from big tech in hunt for extremists

Australia's spy agency says its ability to investigate a racist extremist group is being "seriously compromised" by technology companies that do not co-operate with laws allowing security agencies to access encrypted communication.

In a speech to be delivered in Canberra on Wednesday, agency chief Mike Burgess will outline how "offshore extremists" are asking a commercially available artificial intelligence program for advice on building weapons. Burgess, the director-general of security for the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, will urge tech platforms to give the agency access to user messages, which Australian law allows in limited circumstances on the basis of a warrant.

"ASIO is investigating a number of Australians who belong to a nationalist and racist extremist network," Burgess will say in his speech on threats posed by emerging technologies, according to excerpts viewed by Reuters. "They use an encrypted chat platform to communicate with offshore extremists, sharing vile propaganda, posting tips about homemade weapons and discussing how to provoke a race war."

He will add, "The chatroom is encrypted, so ASIO's ability to investigate is seriously compromised." ASIO is already monitoring the Australians in the group to prevent terrorism, but Burgess will say that "lawful and targeted access to extremist communications" would be more effective.

"I am asking the tech companies to do more. I'm asking them to give effect to our existing powers and to uphold existing laws," he will say. "Without their help in very limited and strictly controlled circumstances, encryption is unaccountable."

In another front in the battle for oversight of the largest tech platforms, Elon Musk lashed out at Australian authorities on Tuesday after a court ordered his company X to take down footage of an alleged terrorist attack in Sydney. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese responded that the world's third-richest person and his social media platform were not beyond the law.

