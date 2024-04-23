Left Menu

Australia's spy boss seeks more co-operation from big tech in hunt for extremists

Australia's spy agency says its ability to investigate a racist extremist group is being "seriously compromised" by technology companies that do not co-operate with laws allowing security agencies to access encrypted communication. In a speech to be delivered in Canberra on Wednesday, agency chief Mike Burgess will outline how "offshore extremists" are asking a commercially available artificial intelligence program for advice on building weapons.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 18:04 IST
Australia's spy boss seeks more co-operation from big tech in hunt for extremists
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Australia's spy agency says its ability to investigate a racist extremist group is being "seriously compromised" by technology companies that do not co-operate with laws allowing security agencies to access encrypted communication.

In a speech to be delivered in Canberra on Wednesday, agency chief Mike Burgess will outline how "offshore extremists" are asking a commercially available artificial intelligence program for advice on building weapons. Burgess, the director-general of security for the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, will urge tech platforms to give the agency access to user messages, which Australian law allows in limited circumstances on the basis of a warrant.

"ASIO is investigating a number of Australians who belong to a nationalist and racist extremist network," Burgess will say in his speech on threats posed by emerging technologies, according to excerpts viewed by Reuters. "They use an encrypted chat platform to communicate with offshore extremists, sharing vile propaganda, posting tips about homemade weapons and discussing how to provoke a race war."

He will add, "The chatroom is encrypted, so ASIO's ability to investigate is seriously compromised." ASIO is already monitoring the Australians in the group to prevent terrorism, but Burgess will say that "lawful and targeted access to extremist communications" would be more effective.

"I am asking the tech companies to do more. I'm asking them to give effect to our existing powers and to uphold existing laws," he will say. "Without their help in very limited and strictly controlled circumstances, encryption is unaccountable."

In another front in the battle for oversight of the largest tech platforms, Elon Musk lashed out at Australian authorities on Tuesday after a court ordered his company X to take down footage of an alleged terrorist attack in Sydney. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese responded that the world's third-richest person and his social media platform were not beyond the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024