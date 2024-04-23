US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as more earnings roll in

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as some growth and chip stocks gained, while investors digested a raft of quarterly earnings updates, ahead of reports from Big Tech later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.1 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 38,356.07. The S&P 500 rose 18.3 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 5,028.85​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 74.2 points, or 0.48%, to 15,525.552 at the opening bell.

