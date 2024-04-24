Left Menu

Tata Motors' Passenger Electric Mobility Arm to Deliver 2,000 XPRES-T Vehicles to Vertelo

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has secured an order for 2,000 XPRES-T electric sedans from Vertelo for fleet electrification. The partnership aims to promote EV adoption in the fleet segment, where Tata Motors holds a significant market share. The XPRES-T EV offers a range of up to 315 km and is part of Tata's exclusive 'XPRES' brand for fleet customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 16:50 IST
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility on Wednesday said it has secured an order to supply 2,000 units of XPRES-T electric sedans from integrated fleet electrification platform Vertelo.

The company, a unit of Tata Motors, has inked a non-binding memorandum of understanding, with Macquarie managed Vertelo for the delivery of EV units.

The company will begin deliveries of the cars to Vertelo in a phased manner, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) said in a statement.

The company said with over 89 per cent market share in FY24, the fleet segment has seen a rapid adoption by corporates and institutions. ''Such collaborations in the industry will further help strengthen our market position amidst India's EV revolution,'' TPEM Chief Commercial Officer Vivek Srivatsa stated.

This partnership aims to bring together two business that are at the forefront of fleet electrification and decarbonisation in India, Vertelo CEO Sandeep Gambhir said.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the 'XPRES' brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand.

The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options -- 315 km and 277 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

