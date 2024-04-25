Left Menu

Google opens new hardware office in Taiwan

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 25-04-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 15:17 IST
Google opens new hardware office in Taiwan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Google has expanded its presence in Taiwan by opening a new hardware office at the TPark campus in New Taipei City. The new facility boasts labs for hardware engineering and development and will be the new workplace for thousands of Googlers.

Taiwan is Google's largest hardware engineering hub outside of the United States. The new hardware office in New Taipei City is a significant development for both the company and Taiwan's technology sector.

"Taiwan is the birthplace of the world's first Android phone. Since then, it’s also been driving countless breakthroughs in AI development. We’re proud of the legacy built by Googlers here. and we're excited to continue making helpful and inclusive technology for many years to come. This expansion in New Taipei City reinforces our commitment to Taiwan’s tech and research community, and allows us to help foster the next generation of global talent," Google said.

The design of the new building reflects Google's focus on sustainability and inclusivity. For instance, it incorporates 240 photovoltaic solar panels and batteries capable of generating and storing energy onsite. The infrastructure includes water-efficient fixtures and a stormwater capture system that will help reduce water usage by over 60% compared to standard facilities.

Furthermore, the office design ensures an inclusive environment for all employees. From automated doors with badge readers positioned at accessible heights to meeting rooms with braille signage, and ample space for wheelchair mobility, the space underscore Google's commitment to accessibility.

The aesthetic elements of the new Google space in New Taipei City draw inspiration from the city's diverse urban, natural, and cultural landscapes. Areas of the office are decorated with vibrant colors and patterns reminiscent of Taiwan's colorful cultural festivals, while others echo the tranquility of the island's lush subtropical forests.

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024