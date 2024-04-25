Google opens new hardware office in Taiwan

Google has expanded its presence in Taiwan by opening a new hardware office at the TPark campus in New Taipei City. The new facility boasts labs for hardware engineering and development and will be the new workplace for thousands of Googlers.

Taiwan is Google's largest hardware engineering hub outside of the United States. The new hardware office in New Taipei City is a significant development for both the company and Taiwan's technology sector.

"Taiwan is the birthplace of the world's first Android phone. Since then, it’s also been driving countless breakthroughs in AI development. We’re proud of the legacy built by Googlers here. and we're excited to continue making helpful and inclusive technology for many years to come. This expansion in New Taipei City reinforces our commitment to Taiwan’s tech and research community, and allows us to help foster the next generation of global talent," Google said.

The design of the new building reflects Google's focus on sustainability and inclusivity. For instance, it incorporates 240 photovoltaic solar panels and batteries capable of generating and storing energy onsite. The infrastructure includes water-efficient fixtures and a stormwater capture system that will help reduce water usage by over 60% compared to standard facilities.

Furthermore, the office design ensures an inclusive environment for all employees. From automated doors with badge readers positioned at accessible heights to meeting rooms with braille signage, and ample space for wheelchair mobility, the space underscore Google's commitment to accessibility.

The aesthetic elements of the new Google space in New Taipei City draw inspiration from the city's diverse urban, natural, and cultural landscapes. Areas of the office are decorated with vibrant colors and patterns reminiscent of Taiwan's colorful cultural festivals, while others echo the tranquility of the island's lush subtropical forests.