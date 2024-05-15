OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever departs
Sam Altman, CEO of the Microsoft-backed company said Jakub Pachocki will be the company's new chief scientist. Pachocki has previously served as OpenAI's director of research and led the development of GPT-4 and OpenAI Five. "OpenAI would not be what it is without him," Altman said, referring to Sutskever.
OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever said on Tuesday he is leaving the ChatGPT maker.
"After almost a decade, I have made the decision to leave OpenAI," he said in a post on X.
Pachocki has previously served as OpenAI's director of research and led the development of GPT-4 and OpenAI Five. "OpenAI would not be what it is without him," Altman said, referring to Sutskever.
