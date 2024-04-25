France's Macron : There is a risk Europe could die
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 15:08 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday the battle to build a strong Europe was far from being won and that there was a risk Europe could fall behind global rivals in the coming decade.
"There is a risk our Europe could die," Macron said in a speech at the Sorbonne University in Paris, adding that Europe was at a tipping point and needed to do more to compete with rapidly re-arming global rivals.
