France's Macron : There is a risk Europe could die

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday the battle to build a strong Europe was far from being won and that there was a risk Europe could fall behind global rivals in the coming decade.

"There is a risk our Europe could die," Macron said in a speech at the Sorbonne University in Paris, adding that Europe was at a tipping point and needed to do more to compete with rapidly re-arming global rivals.

