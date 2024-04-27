Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Emerge Victorious Over Lucknow Super Giants in Thrilling IPL Clash

Lucknow Super Giants: 196/5 (Rahul 76, Hooda 50; Boult 1/41, Sandeep 2/31)

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 21:37 IST
Rajasthan Royals Emerge Victorious Over Lucknow Super Giants in Thrilling IPL Clash
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday. Lucknow Super Giants Quinton de Kock b Boult 8 KL Rahul c Boult b Avesh 76 Marcus Stoinis b Sandeep 0 Deepak Hooda c Powell b Ashwin 50 Nicholas Pooran c Boult b Sandeep 11 Ayush Badoni not out 18 Krunal Pandya not out 15 Extras: 18 (lb-2, w-15, nb-1) Total: 196/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-11, 3-126, 4-150, 5-173 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-41-1, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-31-2, Avesh Khan 4-0-42-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-39-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-41-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

