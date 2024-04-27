Delhi Capitals Overwhelm Mumbai Indians: DC vs MI Scoreboard
Mumbai Indians posted 247 runs, with Tilak Varma scoring 63 off 43 balls. Rohit Sharma (8), Suryakumar Yadav (26), Hardik Pandya (46), and Tim David (37) also contributed. Mukesh Kumar took three wickets for Chennai Super Kings, while Rasikh Salam claimed three and Khaleel Ahmed bagged two.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan c Patel b Mukesh Kumar 20 Rohit Sharma c Hope b Ahmed 8 Suryakumar Yadav c Williams b Ahmed 26 Tilak Varma run out (sub Sumit Kumar/Pant) 63 Hardik Pandya c Mukesh Kumar b Rasikh Salam 46 Nehal Wadhera c Pant b Rasikh Salam 4 Tim David lbw b Mukesh Kumar 37 Mohammad Nabi c Hope b Rasikh Salam 7 Piyush Chawla c Hope b Mukesh Kumar 10 Luke Wood not out 9 Extras: (B-2, LB-2, NB-1, W-12) 17 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 247 Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-45, 3-65, 4-136, 5-140, 6-210, 7-223, 8-234, 9-247 Bowling: Lizaad Williams 3-0-34-0, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-45-2, Mukesh Kumar 4-0-59-3, Kuldeep Yadav 3-0-47-0, Axar Patel 2-0-24-0, Rasikh Salam 4-0-34-3.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for breaching IPL Code of Conduct
Everyone's nerves got tested: Hardik Pandya following close game against PBKS
"He's a really tough guy," says MI's Shreyas Gopal on skipper Hardik Pandya
Sehwag reveals his India T20 WC playing eleven, Hardik Pandya not included
"We could have taken more chances in middle overs": MI captain Hardik Pandya after defeat to DC