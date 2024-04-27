Left Menu

LSG vs RR Live Score: Lucknow Seek Redemption, Rajasthan Look to Cement Top Spot

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 23:27 IST
LSG vs RR Live Score: Lucknow Seek Redemption, Rajasthan Look to Cement Top Spot
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday. Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal c Bishnoi b Stoinis 24 Jos Buttler b Thakur 34 Sanju Samson not out 71 Riyan Parag c Badoni b Mishra 14 Dhruv Jurel not out 52 Extras: 4 (lb-1, b-1, w-2) Total: 199/3 in 19 overs Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-60. 3-78 Bowling: Matt Henry 3-0-32-0, Mohsin Khan 4-0-52-0, Yash Thakur 4-0-50-1, Marcus Stoinis 1-0-3-1, Krunal Pandya 4-0-24-0, Amit Mishra 2-0-20-1, Ravi Bishnoi 1-0-16-0.

