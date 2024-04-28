Left Menu

OnePlus 10T receiving April 2024 Android security patch and new features

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:40 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 10T units in the IN/EU/GLO region have started receiving a new software update, marked as OxygenOS 14.0.0.700/14.0.0.701, which incorporates the April 2024 Android security patch along with several new features and enhancements.

With this update, the Photos app now supports creating collages without frames while a new control allows you to adjust the volume for each app independently. The update also includes general improvements to improve system stability and performance.

Below is the full update changelog:

System

  • Adds a "Partial screenshot" option in the Smart Sidebar.
  • You can now create photo collages without frames in Photos.
  • You can now press and hold the Volume Down button to turn the torch on when the screen is off.
  • You can now adjust the volume for individual apps based on your needs.
  • You can now enter the first letter of an app name for a fuzzy search from the app library in the task bar.
  • You can now use fingerprint unlock without waking up the screen.
  • Improves system stability and performance.
  • Integrates the April 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

The rollout strategy for the new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 10T follows OnePlus's typical incremental approach. Initially, a small percentage of users will receive the update today. The update will be released to a broader audience in a few days.

