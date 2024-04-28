OnePlus 10T receiving April 2024 Android security patch and new features

The OnePlus 10T units in the IN/EU/GLO region have started receiving a new software update, marked as OxygenOS 14.0.0.700/14.0.0.701, which incorporates the April 2024 Android security patch along with several new features and enhancements.

With this update, the Photos app now supports creating collages without frames while a new control allows you to adjust the volume for each app independently. The update also includes general improvements to improve system stability and performance.

Below is the full update changelog:

System

Adds a "Partial screenshot" option in the Smart Sidebar.

You can now create photo collages without frames in Photos.

You can now press and hold the Volume Down button to turn the torch on when the screen is off.

You can now adjust the volume for individual apps based on your needs.

You can now enter the first letter of an app name for a fuzzy search from the app library in the task bar.

You can now use fingerprint unlock without waking up the screen.

Improves system stability and performance.

Integrates the April 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

The rollout strategy for the new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 10T follows OnePlus's typical incremental approach. Initially, a small percentage of users will receive the update today. The update will be released to a broader audience in a few days.