OnePlus 10T receiving April 2024 Android security patch and new features
The OnePlus 10T units in the IN/EU/GLO region have started receiving a new software update, marked as OxygenOS 14.0.0.700/14.0.0.701, which incorporates the April 2024 Android security patch along with several new features and enhancements.
With this update, the Photos app now supports creating collages without frames while a new control allows you to adjust the volume for each app independently. The update also includes general improvements to improve system stability and performance.
Below is the full update changelog:
System
- Adds a "Partial screenshot" option in the Smart Sidebar.
- You can now create photo collages without frames in Photos.
- You can now press and hold the Volume Down button to turn the torch on when the screen is off.
- You can now adjust the volume for individual apps based on your needs.
- You can now enter the first letter of an app name for a fuzzy search from the app library in the task bar.
- You can now use fingerprint unlock without waking up the screen.
- Improves system stability and performance.
- Integrates the April 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.
The rollout strategy for the new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 10T follows OnePlus's typical incremental approach. Initially, a small percentage of users will receive the update today. The update will be released to a broader audience in a few days.
- READ MORE ON:
- OnePlus 10T
- OnePlus 10T OxygenOS 14.0.0.700/14.0.0.701