Left Menu

Boxing-British middleweight Lawal dies after collapsing on pro debut

British middleweight Sherif Lawal has died after collapsing in the ring during his professional debut on Sunday, fight organisers said. "Unfortunately during Sherif's fight, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead," promoters Warren Boxing Management said in a statement. The fight was the first on the card, with the event then cancelled.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 20:50 IST
Boxing-British middleweight Lawal dies after collapsing on pro debut
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British middleweight Sherif Lawal has died after collapsing in the ring during his professional debut on Sunday, fight organisers said. The British Boxing Board of Control sent a note of condolences on Monday.

Media reports said Lawal, 29, was hit on the temple in the fourth of six scheduled rounds at London's Harrow Leisure Centre against Portuguese opponent Malam Varela. "Unfortunately during Sherif's fight, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead," promoters Warren Boxing Management said in a statement.

The fight was the first on the card, with the event then cancelled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024