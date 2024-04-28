Left Menu

Government Summit to Tackle Critical Minerals Supply Chain on Monday

India to host a summit on critical minerals to enhance collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation in their beneficiation and processing. The summit will bring together diverse stakeholders to discuss mineral auction progress, policy incentives, and sustainable solutions. Focus on eight key minerals, including Glauconite, Lithium, Chromium, and Tungsten. Aiming to accelerate domestic production of critical raw materials to support India's economic growth and clean energy targets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2024 15:15 IST
  • India

The government will hold a two-day summit on critical minerals beginning Monday to foster collaboration, share knowledge and drive innovation in the field of critical mineral beneficiation and processing.

The Ministry of Mines, in collaboration with the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation (Shakti), Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), and Indian Institute of Sustainable Development (IISD), will hold ''Critical Minerals Summit: Enhancing Beneficiation and Processing Capabilities'' from April 29 to 30th, 2024 here.

The summit will bring together a diverse array of Indian and international stakeholders, including industry leaders, startups, government officials, scientists, academics, and policy experts, the mines ministry said in a statement.

Participants will engage in active dialogue and interactive workshops focused on critical issues such as mineral auction progress, policy incentives for CRM ecosystem development, and the advancement of commercially viable and environmentally sustainable solutions.

The summit is to equip government and industry stakeholders with the knowledge, connections, and tools necessary to accelerate the domestic production of critical raw materials (CRMs), supporting India's economic growth and sustainability objectives.

Key features of the summit include technical sessions on eight key minerals: Glauconite (Potash), Lithium - Rare Earth Elements (Laterite), Chromium, Platinum Group, Graphite, Tungsten associated with Graphite, Rare Earths (RE), and Vanadium associated with Graphite.

These sessions will provide valuable opportunities for business-to-business collaboration and knowledge sharing.

The summit is set against the backdrop of the country's rapid economic growth and ambitious clean energy targets, which underscore the urgent need for securing a domestic supply of critical raw materials important for key technologies, including renewable energy systems and electric vehicles, the statement said.

