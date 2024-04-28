Gandhi Slams Patnaik, Accuses Odisha Government of Being Controlled by Others
PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The government in Odisha is run by Pandian: Rahul Gandhi takes dig at CM Naveen Patnaik.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
