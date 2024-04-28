Left Menu

RCB triumph over GT as Jacks and Kohli lead batting charge

Will Jacks struck a stunning hundred, Virat Kohli slammed a half-century as they powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a dominating nine-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.Opener Kohli 70 not out and one-down Jacks 100 not out shared 166 runs for the unbroken second wicket to overhaul the target of 201 with 24 balls to spare.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-04-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 18:59 IST
Will Jacks struck a stunning hundred, Virat Kohli slammed a half-century as they powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a dominating nine-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Opener Kohli (70 not out) and one-down Jacks (100 not out) shared 166 runs for the unbroken second wicket to overhaul the target of 201 with 24 balls to spare. RCB reached 206 for 1 in 16 overs.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans posted 200 for 3 after being invited to bat.

Sai Sudharsan (84 not out) and M Shahrukh Khan (58) struck fifties to take GT to the 200-run mark.

For RCB, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 200 for 3 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 84 not out, M Shahrukh Khan 58; Swapnil Singh 1/23). Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 206 for 1 in 16 overs (Virat Kohli 70 not out, Will Jacks 100 not out).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

